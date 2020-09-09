NC-based company says new ‘all-in-one’ test detects COVID-19, flu, RSV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A North Carolina-based lab has come up with a new test designed to tackle several respiratory viruses at the same time.

LabCorp, the company running the new tests, says they will yield faster results because they’re testing for multiple viruses at once.

“It’s very important that we try to be proactive, so that the health care system can address whatever’s coming at us this fall,” said Brian Caveney with LabCorp.

Quick turnaround time for testing will be especially important as cold and flu season quickly approaches in the middle of a pandemic.

“We do know that people can be co-infected with both the flu and with COVID-19 at the same time,” Caveney.

LabCorp is now doing one test, which is a nasal swab and tests for four different viruses, COVID-19, influenza A and B and RSV, in one test.

The company says testing for multiple viruses at once is more convenient for patients and will yield faster results by helping doctors make quick decisions on treatment for patients.

“All four of these viruses, COVID, influenza A, B, and RSV all have pretty similar symptoms. You can have a cough, a fever, muscle aches, sore throat, sometimes a runny nose. It’s hard for doctors to tell what those are, so this test will help the doctor identify if the patient has one of those four because you can do something about all four of those,” said Caveney.

Right now the four-in-one test is available at doctors’ offices, but LabCorp has submitted data to the FDA to get authorization to launch a four-in-one do-it-yourself at-home test.

“We try to make it as simple as possible, and we’ve validated that quite extensively with the FDA that people in fact are quite capable of doing that well and the results are very high quality.”

