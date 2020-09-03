Neighbors say abandoned construction project presents dangers for community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Crews started construction on a local road in need of repair and as weeks went on, neighbors say those workers neglected and abandoned the project.

The project looks like it hasn’t been touched in a while, but FOX 46 is told the kudzu on Rosecrest Drive has been growing quickly over the last month.

It is literally hiding the construction signs and barriers, and neighbors say this is becoming a safety issue.

“There’s snakes in this neighborhood, we see them in the backyard,” said Kerri Flanigan, who lives near the project.

There is apparently a lot hiding behind the overgrowth the street. You see a sign indicating a detour, but what you don’t see is the bigger deal.

“There’s a railing that you can’t see right now because of the overgrowth, and from the railing is the drop-off into the creek, and it’s way down in a hole,” neighbor Lana Pondo said.

Pondo has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years.

“It grew so rapidly, it covered [it],” Pondo said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The road project itself started in February when a culvert needed to be replaced, but for the last several weeks, neighbors say they haven’t seen much happening. It’s leading to a question of safety, not only for the barriers you can’t see, but for what else might be in there.

“We don’t know what’s going on out here,” Flanigan said.

FOX 46 reached out to the city’s Stormwater Services Department. They say they are “working with property owners to acquire the necessary easements. Once easements are obtained, the project will move forward to construction. “

Flanigan is one of those property owners and says they came by two months ago and hasn’t heard anything since.

There’s another part of this, too. Charlotte Department of Transportation says this project is due to be completed on Oct. 2, a month from now.

“It looks like they’ve been delayed for some reason or another,” Pondo said.

Neighbors don’t believe it will end then. They may enjoy the peace and quiet, but this, they say, is becoming too much.

“It’s still nice to have a closed road, but I wish they’d come and take a look at it,” Flanigan said.

When FOX 46 reached out to the city, we did ask about the overgrowth and the feeling of neglect here on this project. They did not address those concerns.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE