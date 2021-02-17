Charlotte prepares for massive power outages with winter storm on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Duke Energy trucks from Florida and the Midwest are arriving in the Carolinas to assist in potential power outages in our area.

They’ll be on standby at Charlotte Motor Speedway ready to go in the case there are any major blackouts.

Duke Energy getting the crews ready here isn’t too out of the ordinary. They do this for any major weather event, but they did announce a big projection, saying one million outages could come and at least some of those outages could last for days.

For any hardware store big or small just north of I-40, what’s left of the essentials for now, isn’t much.

“Generators have been flying out the store today,” said Thomas Hayes, who works at the Lowe’s in Statesville.

The kerosene and propane heaters are out, the electric ones are here but they won’t do much good if people lose power. Generators are getting re-stocked, but are going quickly.

“It’s difficult to stock of anything–kerosene heaters and whatever, it’s difficult to have a quantity on hand,” said Mark White with Fort Dobbs Hardware.

The stores tell FOX 46 that, since Monday, judging from the crowds and what’s being bought, people have been listening to the warnings and the forecasts. And what’s being said now is, essentially, ‘get ready’.

“We anticipate ice taking down tree, power, power equipment,” Duke Energy spokesperson Meghan Miles said. “We are expecting to see a large impact with the storm that’s headed our way, and customers should be ready to be without power for multiple days.”

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

The higher elevations in the Charlotte area could get it worse. While the heaters and generators are the big-ticket items people want, stores say people need to think about their pipes freezing, the trees nearby that may become bogged down by ice and may need cut, and they usually don’t think about any of these until long after they’re needed.

“Do it before the emergency, plan ahead,” Hayes said.

And if it is too late for you, there are some simple steps that won’t involve a trip out on the roads.

If all else fails, start charging your phones tonight, make sure you have flashlights or battery-operated lamps and TVs nearby and make sure whatever non-electric heater you have is indoor safe because of the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning.