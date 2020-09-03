Neighbors hope historic Gaston County Jail, now up for sale, will become new town attraction

DALLAS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A piece of history is up for sale in Dallas and it could be yours for a price. It’s the old Gaston County Jail.

The Gaston County Art and History Museum is hoping a prospective buyer will see potential in the property.

Selling the old jail wasn’t an easy decision for the museum, but the director says it’s time for the community to enjoy this building again.

“If there’s ever a building that has incredible stories,” said Jason Luker, Director for the Gaston County Art and History Museum.

Stories that date back to 1848 when the old building opened as the Gaston County Jail.

“This would have been the sheriff’s house,” Luker said.

They’re stories Luker loves to share.

“It was a jail until 1911 and then it went through different iterations. It was a residency, a club house, a western wear store and a restaurant. It’s been here for over 170 years,” Luker said.

The museum owns the old jail off the Dallas Town Square.

“We want it to be part of the community again, build life back into it and preservation North Carolina is working to help us bring in a special buyer,”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The three-story, 5,000-square-foot building is on the market for $125,000.

“The third floor of the jail is where the prisoners stayed. There used to be a cage in this room for the prisoners and if anyone was in big trouble they came here to solitary confinement.”

Many are hopeful that a buyer can renovate, and make the building an attraction for the town.

“It’s going to take off and be a real jewel in Gaston County,” Jim Bailey said.

Bailey hopes to see Dallas grow. He’s opening Sammy’s Restaurant down the street from the jail and welcomes his future new neighbors.

“It’s going to offer an opportunity for someone who wants to open a business,” Bailey said.

Luker hopes to lock up a buyer who will preserve the history of the jail and help write the next chapter of this story.

“It there’s anything we would want in our lives it’s coming back together again and once this jail opens up to do that,” he said.

So far, Luker says there is a good bit of interest in the property so we will see how long it stays on the market.

The museum is putting about $20,000 worth of work into the property. There are tax breaks as it is a historical site.

If you’re interested in the property contact Preservation North Carolina. Click here for more details.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE