Neighbors have seen issues before near Charlotte intersection that killed 13-year-old boy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Even before a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning, neighbors living near the intersection where it happened noted issues with both lights and speeders in the area.

“People are just flying out here,” said Cheryl Reeves.

Reeves has lived in the area for years, and even deliberately avoids that intersection because of the traffic issues that have arisen there over the year.

“Traffic is just fast,” she said. “People are speeding, and it’s hard to get out in it.”

“There’s no light on that corner,” said Stephen O’Dell, who also lives near the scene.

CMPD said 13-year-old Kevin Gaviel Osorto was along East W.T. Harris Boulevard near The Plaza when he was hit by what they believe was a 2016 or 2017 Chevy Equinox of undetermined color, with the right front headlight damaged.

Investigators said they found debris near the scene which corresponds with that specific make and model of vehicle.

Anyone with any information that may lead to an arrest is asked to call Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police or Crimestoppers.