Summer of Gordon: Help FOX 46 get results by feeding first responders

A sizzling summer of Gordon Ramsay is three times hotter with Hell’s Kitchen: All-Stars, 24 hours to Hell and Back, and MasterChef Tuesdays and Wednesdays only on FOX 46 Charlotte.

Join FOX 46 Charlotte every week this summer as we help feed first responders by donating to non-profit Hungry Heroes.

Hungry Heroes was founded with one mission, to serve first responders and military personnel as a thank you for the sacrifices they make serving us. Hungry Heroes continues to serve the military and first responders all over the United States at events and gatherings.

Donating to Hungry Heroes allows the organization to keep its mission alive. “Our generous community and sponsors have supported our Hungry Heroes mission since the first time we fired up our smokers in 2018. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you, so as always – THANK YOU!”

You can help support the Hungry Heroes’ mission by donating or becoming a sponsor.

PLEASE CLICK HERE to more information or how you can donate.