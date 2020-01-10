Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Neighbors Getting Results
7-year-old Charlotte girl raises $1,000 in less than 24 hours for Second Harvest Food Bank
Video
Knights begin COVID-19 Relief Fund to help employees, healthcare workers & local charities
Video
Getting Results, Faces from the Frontline: Iredell-Statesville Schools essential workers
Getting Results, Faces from the Frontline: Nurses and Doctors at Atrium Health
Getting Results, Faces from the Frontline: Nurses and Doctors at Novant Health
More Neighbors Getting Results Headlines
Getting Results, Faces from the Frontline: Nurses and Doctors at Levine Children’s
Senator works to prevent rehab center from kicking out elderly veteran during COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Purple Heart Homes, Charlotte Hornets Foundation partner to help local veteran
Video
This Charlotte dealership offers a place to park at night, if you’re living in your vehicle
NC Green Beret who fought for medical malpractice reform gets White House thanks
Video
NC company gives away ‘Hug-A-Hero’ dolls to deployed military families
Video
East Charlotte woman awarded CMPD’s Community Partner award
Video
7,000 pounds of pork hits the grill for Boy Scout Troop 355’s annual barbecue fundraiser
Video
Charlotte-area breweries join together to create one-of-a-kind beer for Brooks family
Video
Gaston County Police Department helps long-time employee battling cancer with $4,000 donation
Video
Heartwarming News
8-year-old NC boy with autism gets surprise Jeep parade for his birthday
Video
Anderson Cooper announces birth of his son Wyatt
Coronavirus patient who hadn’t moved in 30 days dances with hospital workers
Charlotte pastor gives free food and groceries during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
‘Lean on me, when you’re not strong’: Surgeon records tribute video to spread hope
More Heartwarming News Headlines
Teachers Getting Results
Independence High School teacher continues working with students, considers virtual prom
Video
Teachers Getting Results: Local elementary school teacher encourages students to social distance through song
Video
Rock Hill teen charged with deliberately coughing on officers
Don’t fall for it: Stimulus check phone scams on the rise
Video
More Teachers Getting Results Headlines
Tweets by FOX46News
Trending Stories
Gov. McMaster issues ‘Work or Home’ order, limiting activities
Video
National Guard helping NC residents with stockpile supplies, protection from cyber-attacks
Video
Man arrested after high-speed chase claimed he was teaching dog to drive
Generous FedEx driver goes above and beyond for terminally ill customer
Brother takes sister to daddy-daughter dance after father stands her up for second time
More Viral