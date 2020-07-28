Neighbors concerned after nights of gunfire in west Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte woman says she’s living in fear after shots were fired in the middle of the night while cars sped through the streets of her neighborhood.

“No community is immune to violence but no one should have to deal with this or lose a loved one for people to step up to demand change,” neighbor Edie Blake said.

Ring video from Blake’s home on Winding River Chase in east Charlotte shows two cars racing down the street and later, you can hear shots being fired.

Things like this are the reason Blake says her grandchildren can no longer go outside to play.

“It’s very frightening, knowing that I have small grandchildren that live here with me, it causes a lot of fear in them also,” Blake said.

Charlotte is nearing seventy homicides so far in 2020. Blake says she’s afraid with the number of shots fired near her home, it’s only a matter of time before neighbors are calling for a victim instead of property damage

“The last five or six months there’s been a real change. We’ve had a total of four shootings in the neighborhood one, 13 houses got hit and four cars.”

Over the last month, a crime map showed nearly fifty calls for service in the area. Four of them have been gun related.

“We’re already going through a pandemic, we don’t need this too,” Blake said

Blake says the community is calling for change starting with a meeting to encourage more people to say something when they see something.

“This is a very tightknit community and this doesn’t normally go on around here, so everyone is trying to come together to see what we can try to do to curb the crime in the area.”

