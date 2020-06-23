Neighbors clean defaced WWII monument in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- People are tired and frustrated after a World War 2 monument was defaced in Charlotte.

The Sons of the Mecklenburg County Star Mother’s Club memorial at Evergreen City Cemetery had graffiti over it on Monday morning.

It’s all cleaned up thanks to a concerned veteran.

The monument is at the entrance of the cemetery so it’s the first thing you see when driving by.

Fox 46 spoke with three people who spent the day cleaning the graffiti off and they had a message to share.

“It’s a slap in the face. It really is. Like I said… I understand people have hurt and anger with issues but we need to put that aside. Put the hurt and anger aside but everyone needs to come in as one and start working as a common goal,” said Wayne White, an Air Force Veteran.

White took off of work to clean the graffiti after seeing it posted to Facebook.

“I saw this on social media last night and it really upset me… especially being as if this is a WWII memorial and being that is the greatest generation,” Wayne White.

Krystal Ireland brought her teenage daughter out to help clean the monument.

“I raised my daughter… she will be 17 this Christmas, I didn’t raise her to see color,” said Ireland.

Fox 46 also caught another Air Force veteran out near the monument as it was being cleaned. He believes defacing and tearing down monuments is not productive.

“Tearing down history will never bring peace or reconciliation,” said John Ellis, Air Force Veteran.

“I understand people are upset about things but defacing a monument is not going to solve anything. All it does is just cause more anger,” said Wayne White.

The Charlotte Fire Department and Director of the cemetery came out to thank those who cleaned the monument.