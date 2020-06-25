Neighbors across Charlotte report hearing fireworks going off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Fireworks have been going off in the Charlotte sky for days and people are wondering why.

“For about the last 3 weeks or so on a daily basis, you know, very night,” one Charlotte neighbor told FOX 46.

“I’ve been noticing them throughout the week on random days been hearing them here in South End a little bit,” said another.

CMPD says between June 1 and June 22 last year they had 29 calls about fireworks. This year the number of calls jumped to 587.

“it’s a significant increase.”

“that’s definitely a huge jump and i know a lot of dogs don’t like fireworks and little kids, so i can see that being a problem.”

In North Carolina, it’s illegal to shoot fireworks that leave the ground. Davey Jones Fireworks in Fort Mill says business is booming, with sales are already up 30 perent.

“I’ve had sales that were $2,000 and I’ve had sales that were 10 dollars. It all depends on someone’s budget and they want to put a show on for their children.”

Constant fireworks are being reported across the country but some customers say they’re celebrating birthdays too.

“Probably pop some tonight and save some for the fourth but most definitely we’ll be coming back here to get more fireworks,” one customer told FOX 46.

Sparklers may not be as spectacular but they’re legal, quiet and still a lot of fun. It’s a great way to celebrate.