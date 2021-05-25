Neighbor becomes hero, helping family get out of home that caught fire overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One local man became a hero overnight, saving a family from a burning home.

A local family says if it wasn’t for their neighbor, they may not be alive today. He’s the one who got them out of their home when it was on fire Tuesday morning.

Fire officials believe it was an unattended fire pit that caused a family’s home to go up in flames. Thanks to the neighbor, though, the family of four and all their pets are safe tonight.

“I peaked around the corner and I saw flames coming out of the back of the house,” said Michael Catignani.

Smoke and flames took over the home on High Creek Court early Tuesday morning.

“It was definitely an ‘oh shoot’ moment,” Catignani said. “The moment was pretty quick.”

It wasn’t exactly the sight Catignani expected to see when he walked outside with his dog around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. His neighbor’s home was torched, taken over by smoke and flames, turning to embers.

“I was going to do whatever I could to make sure they were safe,” Catignani said.

That’s how Michael Catignani became a hero overnight. He pounded on his neighbor’s door until the family of four, threatened by a burning inferno, was alert and able to get outside.

“The pounding came and I thought something bad was happening or someone was coming to hurt me,” said Mike Robbins. “I asked who it was, and it was my neighbor, Mike– he said, ‘your house is on fire!’”

The fire alarm wasn’t going off. The entire Robbins family was sound asleep.

“If it wasn’t for him, someone would’ve definitely, at the least, been injured,” Robbins said. “If he didn’t come as early as he did– without a doubt.”

Now, the neighbors have quite the unbreakable bond.

“I’m embarrassed to say this, but people called me a hero and a guardian angel,” said Catignani. “I’m not. I’m a normal guy. I was there at the right time and right place and I am so happy to have helped out. I’m glad I was there for them at that time and I’m glad the situation wasn’t any different.”

It’s a situation neither neighbor will ever forget.

“I did what I’d want someone to do for me,” Catignani said. “If something happened to my friends or family– I’d want someone to pound on the door and get them out. Thankfully, I was at the right place at the right time.”

Luckily, no one was hurt. The damage to the home is estimated to be about $200,000.

“I’m lucky I have a good neighbor, that’s for sure,” Robbins said. “You just hope you can repay someone for doing that for you.”

The investigation is ongoing, but in the meantime, neighbors have been coming together to help the Robbins family. Another neighbor even offered the family their own home for the next three days while they’re out of town.