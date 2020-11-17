Nearly 90,000 sexual abuse claims filed against Boy Scouts of America

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Lawyers are now going through tens of thousands of claims made against the Boy Scouts of America.

Those lawsuits accuse organization leaders of sexually abusing young boys over several years. The number is staggering. As of 5 p.m. Monday, almost 90,000 abuse accusations have been filed against Boy Scouts of America.

Lawyers have been signing up clients since the organization filed for bankruptcy in February of this year.

The petition happened amid decades of sexual abuse claims, some that originated in Charlotte and the surrounding area.

Anyone who was sexually abused during their time in scouting could receive compensation from the bankruptcy.

Boy Scouts of America sent FOX 46 this statement reading, in part “we are devastated by the number of lives impacted by past abuse in scouting and moved by the bravery of those who have come forward. We are heartbroken that we cannot undo their pain.”

So, what’s the next step for those who have filed claims? Third-party advisors will review the claims.

Then there will be a creation of a compensation fund to pay credible abuse survivors. The size of that fund isn’t yet known and while there’s no timeline, b-s-a said they’re committed to working as expeditiously as possible.

