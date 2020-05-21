Nearly 600 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Tyson Foods in Wilkesboro

Nearly 600 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tyson Foods plant in Wilkesboro, the company says.

Of the more than 2,2000 team members and contractors who work at the facility and were tested, 570 tested positive.

Company officials say the majority of those who tested positive did not show any symptoms and otherwise would not have been identified.

The total comprises 237 individuals who were tested by the Department of Health or when seeking care through their own health care providers and an additional 2,007 individuals who were tested onsite from May 6 to May 9.

Team members who test positive receive paid leave and may return to work only when they have met the criteria established by both the CDC and Tyson.

“We are working closely with local health departments to protect our team members and their families, and to help manage the spread of the virus in our communities,” said Tom Brower, Senior Vice President of Health and Safety for Tyson Foods. “We are using the most up-to-date data and resources to support our team members, and we are committed to ensuring they feel safe and secure when they come to work.”

The Wilkesboro facility is one of more than 30 Tyson facilities in the U.S. where advanced testing is happening. Tyson says they’re also taking proactive steps recommended by the CDC and OSHA to keep workers safe.

“Our team members are essential to helping to feed the nation, and their health and safety is always our first priority,” said Kevin Taylor, Complex Manager for Wilkesboro facility. “Disclosing our testing results will help better protect our team members and help provide the wider Wilkesboro community with the information it needs to stop the spread of the virus.”