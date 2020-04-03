Nearly 2,100 test positive for COVID-19 in NC, 20 deaths reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 2,100 positive COVID-19 cases are now being reported in North Carolina with four more reported deaths, bringing the state’s total to 20.

According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, 2,093 have tested positive for coronavirus, 20 people have died, and 259 people are currently hospitalized.

Health officials said 31,598 tests have been completed across 83 counties.

– This number (2,093) reflects cases that were tested and returned positive, including the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs. All data is preliminary. Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19.

– This number (20) reflects deaths reported to public health in persons with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Deaths will be included in this count after confirmation by local public health departments.

– This number (31,598) reflects testing completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs.

Counties in North Carolina that have reported 1 death due to COVID-19:

– Bertie County

– Buncombe County

– Cabarrus County

– Catawba County

– Cherokee County

– Davie County

– Forsyth County

– Gaston County

– Harnett County

– Johnston County

– Montgomery County

– Onslow County

– Rockingham County

– Rowan County

– Wilkes County

Guilford County is reporting three deaths from COVID-19. Mecklenburg County is also reporting three deaths (North Carolina has not counted the third death among its data yet) with at least 564 positive cases marking the highest case count in the state with Wake County coming in at second with 258 positive cases.

Age Groups:

0-17 – 1 percent – zero deaths

18-24 – 9 percent – zero deaths

25-49 – 43 percent of cases – 11 percent of deaths

50-64 – 28 percent of cases – 11 percent of deaths

65+ – 20 percent of cases – 79 percent of deaths

Gender:

Male – 48 percent cases with 68 percent of deaths

Female – 52 percent cases with 32 percent of deaths

According to the CDC, there have been 213,144 positive cases across the U.S. with 4,513 reported deaths.

Jurisdictions reporting cases: 55 (50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Marianas, and US Virgin Islands)