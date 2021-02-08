Nearly 1,000 power outages reported after neighbors hear ‘explosion’ in Hidden Valley area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More than 900 power outages were reported near the Hidden Valley area of Charlotte after neighbors reported hearing a loud ‘explosion’.

A FOX 46 viewer wrote in saying they heard the noise around 6 p.m. Monday, and that several homes in the area were left without power following the noise.

According to Duke Energy, the outage was caused by “fallen trees or limbs damaging our equipment.”

The time for restoration was estimated to be 10:30 p.m. As of 9:30 p.m., 925 homes in the area were left without power.

FOX 46 is working to gather more information. Check back for updates on this developing story.