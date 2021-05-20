Nearly 100 American Airlines instructors, engineers face major job change

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A major shakeup is coming to nearly 100 American Airlines workers in Charlotte. They’re being told to pack up their lives and get ready for a move to headquarters.

The 85 people who work at the flight training center in Charlotte as flight simulator engineers and flight crew training instructors are being asked to relocate. Their jobs and all of the technology from Charlotte are consolidating operations to Fort Worth. Specifically, four airbus 320 simulators are moving to the DFW area.

“As the airline merged with US Airways, it’s been on the radar for a while,” said Transportation Workers Union Vice-President and Air Division Director Gary Peterson.

The TWU represents flight simulator engineers and flight training instructors.

Officials say the airline workforce in Charlotte is highly senior. Many of them have 35 or more years with American, some even starting back in when it was Piedmont Airlines.

Even though we’re only dealing with 85 jobs locally, this is sending a ripple effect through the pilot base system up and down the East Coast.

Now, more pilots will have to deadhead or fly as a passenger to Dallas to complete training as American is already dealing with heavy passenger loads.

“It’s a little intimidating, but as long as you keep your mask and you try to follow the protocol, I think you’re going to be fine,” one airport passenger said.

No doubt, travel is picking up, so it’s not exactly a cost-saving measure for the airline. It means more seats lost, an extra day of per diem for their employees and hotel costs. However, American says this will provide a more consistent training process for their pilots and that it does help the FAA better observe training.