NCSBE helping senior citizens, high-risk individuals vote safely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Senior citizens and those with underlying conditions are taking extra precautions when this voting right now.

“Facilities have been a little more anxious over will this all happen in a timely fashion,” said Kristin Mavromatis with the NC State Board of Elections.

They’re seeking help from organizations like the Multipartisian Assistance Team (MAT), who helps them complete absentee ballots if they’re in the hospital, nursing home or facilities, but this week, MAT teams had three facilities cancel due to COVID outbreaks.

“We have gone to facilities during the outbreak and done window visits. You see a lot of that where family members do it. We will complete the ballots that way, and pass the ballots in an out of the window.”

Others though who are vulnerable, but capable of making it to a polling location are taking advantage of early voting.

“They give you this lovely pin that says ‘I voted.” You keep your six foot distance. Everything was accordingly. It was good,” voter Miriam Washburn said.

If for any reason you can’t get out the car, there’s curbside voting. You’ll be able to stay in your car and hand your ballot right back in.

However, there are some voters willing to get out there.

“I would like to go in and cast my own and make sure it go in, and watch the process all the way through,” said Mary Riggins.

