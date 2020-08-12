NCHSAA announces football will be pushed back to February

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- High school football is being pushed back in North Carolina, so some players will have to wait until next year to hit the field.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday afternoon that high school football practice will begin February 8, with games beginning on February 26.

FOX 46 with several high school football players today who have mixed feelings about the decisions.

“I’m really excited the state put forward a plan that gave me hope again that we’re going to be able to have a season you know, put ourselves out there get into colleges you know that means our future right,”

Ardrey Kell junior quarterback Jack Curtis says his upcoming season is pivotal for his future.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“My junior film really decides what ball park I’m in. [It] decides if I’m Power 5 or FCS or D3,” Curtis said.

Olympic High School senior running back Cameron Smith says moving the season to February affects those who planned to leave to college early for spring ball.

“People, like Power 5 competition are going to leave–guys like Evan Prior, Will Shipley—I can’t leave for college early cause navy doesn’t allow us to do that so honestly I think the competition will be a little lower,” Smith says.

Regardless, he is excited, even though it is a shortened seven games season to play one last time with his friends.

“There’s good and bad in it, but I’m just saying I can go play with my boys one last time, at least seven games.”

Although football is pushed to the spring, several other sports will begin earlier. Volleyball and cross country will begin November 4.