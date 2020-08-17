NCEdCloud glitch causes frustration for parents, students on first day of school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 is investigating a system-wide cloud glitch that kept thousands of students from logging on from home on the first day of school

Experts are still trying to get to the bottom of the problem, but the good news is that the system came back online around lunchtime.

The vendor confirms a degradation in service and says it crashed. The problems started as the virtual bell rang and students across the state tried to sign in.

“It’s been very frustrating,” mom Dallas Anderson said.

Connectivity issues across the state Monday morning created extra stress for parents like Anderson. The single mom has a first and fourth-grader at JV Washam Elementary and a full-time job.

“I burst into tears….laughs, and my little boys came up to me and told me everything was going to be just fine. I think my stress level was higher than theirs,” Anderson said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

CMS parents received a call alerting them to a glitch with NCEdCloud. It’s the system students use to access remote learning tools.

With nearly two-thirds of the state’s students starting the school year at home, the Anderson family was one of many who had to deal with the issue.

“My Facebook feed is interesting a lot of parents logging on for the first time and everyone is having issues with one program or another,” Anderson said.

Her son logged on to a class Zoom call using his mom’s computer. For now, he understands why he’s at home.

“I get it….people might get sick and have to go to the hospital,” he said.

“We’re going to do everything we have to do to make this work until we can go back to school.”

Anderson hopes her boys will be able to walk into their new school as soon as it’s safe.

“I know the teachers are doing the best they can to figure it out right along with us,” she said.

North Carolina Public Schools says the vendor will provide an explanation of the problem once they figure it out.

MORE FROM FOX 46: