NCDOT delays project that would have added more ‘free’ lanes to I-77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A project planned on I-77 that would add more “free” lanes for drivers to use along the toll section of the interstate has been delayed.

Documents from NCDOT show they have taken the I-77 shoulder lane project out of the budget. The project was already in the engineering and planning stage.



The I-77 shoulder lane project would have “hardened” the shoulders from I-485 in North Charlotte to NC 150 in Mooresville so they could be used as “free” lanes during peak travel times. NCDOT leaders have not given any indication when the project will be funded again.



Pre-COVID, I-77 had a reputation in Northern Mecklenburg County and Southern Iredell County.



“I heard there was a lot of traffic. We moved here right when they opened the new toll road so it’s not been too bad for us because we do use that,’ said driver, Krysten Mays.

Other drivers refuse to pay for driving on I-77. Last year the Charlotte Regional Transportation and Planning Organization approved $47 million dollars for the shoulder lane project.

The idea was to create a free alternative, in addition to the already established toll lanes, in hopes of reducing congestion.

“I come from New York and the tri-state area so it makes sense to try and get some people off and clear up the congestion,” driver, Taylor Pannullo.

Lately, even without more free lanes, there hasn’t been much congestion. Money coming in from the motor fuels tax is down as more people stay home because of COVID-19.

54% of NCDOT’s transportation budget is funded through the motor fuels tax. DMV fees and vehicle titles make up for 25% and 21% of that fund.

Last fiscal year NCDOT leaders say they were short $300 million and they expect this fiscal year to also be short.

Dozens of road projects across the state are delayed to save money as drivers continue to stay home.

“I have seen a ton more people on the road as we open in phases, but it’s nothing like it was. I can go to the office and I can fly right down and fly right back,” said Pannullo.



NCDOT leaders haven’t said exactly how much money they have lost this year from the lack of people driving.

