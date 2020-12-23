NCDOT auctioning off nine railcars previously owned by Ringling Bros.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is auctioning off nine railcars previously owned by the Ringling Brothers.

“So, these cars have a unique history being used as they were,” said Jason Orthner, NCDOT Rail Division Director.

NCDOT purchased the cars from the circus for roughly $380,000 after its final farewell three years ago. The department intended to refurbish them and use them as passenger trains from Raleigh to Charlotte. They’re now selling them because they received two federal grants worth roughly $157 million to buy newer cars instead.

“[It] allows us to completely rebuild our entire fleet of passenger trains the state uses for daily passenger service between Raleigh and Charlotte,” Orthner said.

Most of the Ringling cars were dormitory cars, used for housing staff and entertainers as they went across the country.

“So there’s a market for these types of cars and we’re looking forward to getting them in the right hands,” Orthner said.

Now through January 4, anyone can place a bid online to purchase a (rather large) piece of history.

“The reaction has been positive,” Orthner said. “We have already reached out to us who were aware we have the railcars in the fleet and knew we were considering selling them.”

The buyer should probably know a thing or two about transporting railcars because that part will be his or her responsibility.

“We’re talking about 85-foot long rail cars that’re 10 feet wide and weigh dozens and dozens of tons.,” Orthner listed.

The proceeds will go toward maintenance to extend the life of the current fleet.

