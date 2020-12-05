‘Very worrisome’: NCDHHS reports more than 6,000 positive COVID cases in a day

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the state is now seeing more than 6,000 positive cases daily.

“In less than a week, we went from exceeding 5,000 new cases reported in one day to exceeding 6,000. This is very worrisome. We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

The state is reporting a total of more than 388,000 cases. More than 2,000 people are currently hospitalized and there have been more than 5,500 deaths across the state.

“This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now. We have record numbers of hospitalizations and people in the ICU,” Dr. Cohen said.

State health officials are asking residents to continue wearing masks in any social setting as 6,018 cases were reported on Saturday.

“I am asking each North Carolinian to take personal responsibility for their actions and slowing the spread of this virus. Always wear a mask when with people you don’t live with, keep your distance from other people and wash your hands often,” Dr. Cohen said.

NCDHHS is continuing to consider the possiblity of further protections to help lower the number of daily cases across the state.

“We are looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives.”

