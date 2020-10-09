NCDHHS app to track COVID-19 exposure downloaded more than 100,000 times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report 100,000 people have downloaded the SlowCOVIDNC mobile app.

Back in September, the department rolled out the application to help track COVID-19 exposure throughout the state. Officials say the best feature of the app is it doesn’t collect privacy information.

“Captures no personal information about you. It captures no location information you,” Sam Gibbs, Deputy Secretary of Technology and Operations, said. “It uses Bluetooth technology.”

When the app for kicked off, it focused on college students heading back to campus.

“When you look at North Carolina, where the first outbreaks were, they were in congregant living places. Nursing homes, adult care facilities, where people are in close proximity and stay inside a lot. Well what does a college dorm look like? Much like that.”

Once a person enables their Bluetooth, and enable notifications on the app, they receive their own token. If someone goes to a party or gathering where other people have downloaded the app too, a person’s pone will pick up the other tokens. This could come in handy if down the line, someone from the same parties contracts the virus.

Gibbs explains further, “If you have enough people with this particular application, then right way, soon as I get a notification, I get a pin… I key it in, then it’s going to let everyone else who has that app to know to contact the health department.”

So far, Gibbs says 14 positive results have been recorded since the launch of the app, and he hopes as more people download, people will feel comfortable recording their positive COVID-19 result.

Full details on the app can be found here.

