NC woman wins $373,741 lottery jackpot on 20th wedding anniversary

NEW BERN, N.C. — On the day of her 20th wedding anniversary, Sadhana Patel, of New Bern, got something else to celebrate — a $373,741 Fast Play jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was shocked,” she said. “I called my kids first, and then I told my husband. We were all happy and shocked at the same time.”

On Jan. 16, Patel purchased her winning $5 Rockin’ Bingo ticket from the store she owns, U Pick Food Mart on Neuse Boulevard in New Bern.

“I said, ‘I feel like I got something good, so let me scan it,” she recalled. “I realized it said take it to the lottery. Then I realized, ‘I think I hit the jackpot.’”

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000. A $5 ticket receives 50% of the jackpot amount.

She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $264,423 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Patel plans to use the prize money to pay off some bills and share it with family.