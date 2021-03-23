NC woman wins $373,741 lottery jackpot on 20th wedding anniversary

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE: $100 bills. (NEXSTAR)

NEW BERN, N.C. — On the day of her 20th wedding anniversary, Sadhana Patel, of New Bern, got something else to celebrate — a $373,741 Fast Play jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was shocked,” she said. “I called my kids first, and then I told my husband. We were all happy and shocked at the same time.”

On Jan. 16, Patel purchased her winning $5 Rockin’ Bingo ticket from the store she owns, U Pick Food Mart on Neuse Boulevard in New Bern.

“I said, ‘I feel like I got something good, so let me scan it,” she recalled. “I realized it said take it to the lottery. Then I realized, ‘I think I hit the jackpot.’”

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000. A $5 ticket receives 50% of the jackpot amount.

She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $264,423 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Patel plans to use the prize money to pay off some bills and share it with family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories