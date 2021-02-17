NC woman who won Powerball jackpot seeks to have lawsuit from jailed ex-fiancé dismissed

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Powerball winner Fontella Marie Holmes has responded to her ex-fiancé’s lawsuit, via her recently filed motion to dismiss, with a phrase that sums up this saga perfectly.

“This case is the embodiment of the phrase ‘[w]hat’s yours is mine and what’s mine is my own.'”

Lamar McDow met and started dating Holmes in 2012, before he went to prison and before she won the jackpot. The couple was still together in November 2014 when McDow was arrested for drug trafficking and two months later when Holmes won $188 million in the Powerball lottery.

As a result of the cash windfall, Holmes made several purchases including houses, vehicles, and other real property.

McDow went to prison in January 2016 and by August 2017 the couple had broken up. Now McDow is claiming houses, vehicles, and miscellaneous items, like clothing and jewelry, purchased by Holmes belong to him.

His problem will be proving it. Here is why:

McDow doesn’t own one thing listed in the complaint’s inventory. He says everything was a gift but his causes of action all require proof, according to Holmes, that he was the “true and rightful owner and, entitled to exclusive possession, of the property at issue.”

McDow’s list of inventory includes items that lack specificity. The word “miscellaneous” isn’t going to cut it in a court of law especially when each piece of property doesn’t have a corresponding exact value.

McDow did not properly serve Holmes. His proof of service was for North Carolina and she lives in the state of Washington.

The statute of limitations on McDow’s claims is three years and Holmes’ alleged wrongdoing occurred prior to that.

McDow claims there was an existing power of attorney, from 2016, demonstrating he and Holmes had a fiduciary relationship; however, Holmes says McDow terminated the power of attorney in 2017.

McDow is seeking $25,000.00 in compensatory damages and $25,000.00 in punitive damages.

According to Holmes’ motion to dismiss, in “North Carolina law, punitive damages may be awarded only where a plaintiff proves compensatory damages are warranted and demonstrates the existence of fraud, malice, or willful or wanton conduct with respect to the conduct for which compensatory damages are awarded.”