NC woman says $4 million lottery win will bring ‘peace of mind’

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On Saturday afternoon, Ruth Robinson, of Fayetteville, was out running errands when she won a $4 million lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was coming from the grocery store, and I thought I’d get everything while I was out,” she said.

Robinson stopped at the Short Stop on Skibo Road in Fayetteville and bought a $4,000,000 Gold Rush ticket.

“I ran it up under the machine, and the machine said you have to go to the lottery,” Robinson said. “So I put it in my pocket book, and I came home because I was numb.”

Robinson, a retired dietary manager at a rest home, claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

She had the option of taking the $4 million as an annuity of $200,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $2.4 million.

She chose the lump sum and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $1,698,006.

Robinson plans to use her prize money to pay off some bills and “just nibble” on the rest.

She says her big win will allow her to “have a little peace of mind.”

