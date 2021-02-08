NC woman now charged in connection to Capitol riots along with husband

WASHINGTON (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A North Carolina woman is now facing charges in connection to the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol along with her husband.

Virginia Marie Spencer, who goes by the name Jenny, is accused of knowingly entering restricted grounds without lawful authority to do and knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct within restricted grounds.

She’s also charged with uttering loud, threatening, or abusive language, or engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in the Capitol grounds and parading/demonstrating/picketing in a Capitol building.

She appeared in court in Durham on Monday after she turned herself into authorities.

The charges against Jenny Spencer came following her husband’s appearance in federal court. Christopher Spencer is accused of live-streaming their involvement in the insurrection.

The couple was interviewed by federal authorities on Jan. 19.

During the interview, she stated that they went based on statements from former President Donald Trump was saying “we’re going to march to the Capitol. She also stated that “a bunch of people who looked like a militia group were marching and saying something to the effect of screw Antifa (but were using different words),” and that she and her husband began walking behind the group.

Spencer claimed they moved into the Capitol building with the group, and they were unable to get away because they were afraid of being trampled by the crowd pushing in the direction of the Captiol building. She said upon seeing police in riot gear, she and her husband went out of the first exit they saw, and were in the building for less than 15 minutes.

She also said that she did not take any pictures or video of anything inside of the Capitol.

However, FBI officials, citing Christopher Spencer’s Facebook Live video, say the couple remained in the building for more than 20 minutes and did not appear to be looking for immediate exits at any time.

According to the FBI, in the video, Christopher Spencer is heard saying, “Wooh! We in this

motherf****r!” He then lowers his neck gaiter and says, “Bro, they stormed the Capitol, bro…pushed the cops out of the way, everything…took it over.”

Then, the crowd including the Spencers, rushes further forward into the building and starts chanting, “Who’s House? Our house!” and “Stop the steal!” repeatedly.

FBI officials say both Christopher and Jenny Spencer are seen entering the wing of the Capitol building where the Speaker of the House’s offices are located. Christopher is heard saying “Where’s Nancy’s office?” He then turns with his family to leave, walking into Statuary Hall.

Video later shows Jenny Spencer speaking with law enforcement officers, saying “this is not only for us, this is for y’all too,” according to the FBI.

Officials say Jenny Spencer was also seen using her phone in what appears to be an attempt to videotape the event.

The couple are now facing several federal charges for their involvement.