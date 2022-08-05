MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing several felony charges following a drug overdose, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies came to a home on the 1500 block of Stone Street Ext. after getting reports of a suspected drug overdose.

Investigators identified Gena Rebecca Allen, 34, as the suspect. They say that Allen sold heroin to the victim, causing the overdose.

The victim survived the overdose.

On Thursday, deputies executed a search warrant at the home and Allen was arrested on multiple drug charges. Deputies also found a catalytic converter believed to have been cut from a vehicle.

Allen was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and is being charged with the following:

Two counts of felony possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Felony maintaining a dwelling for use/sell of a controlled substance

Felony larceny of motor vehicle parts

Felony possession of a firearm by a felon

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Allen was given a $30,000 secured bond.