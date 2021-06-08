NC woman dies after rollover crash; driver, 14-year-old hospitalized

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman died on Tuesday after a crash, and the driver and a 14-year-old are still hospitalized, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Jasmine Monique Dunbar, 25, died at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

She was the front passenger in a 2008 Hyundai Elantra, and the driver of the car, who is a 21-year-old man, and a 14-year-old in the backseat were also hospitalized.

The 14-year-old is in the Moses Cone Medical Center in High Point for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

At about 11:30 p.m. High Point police responded to the crash. The car was found upside down in the middle of the street.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle while going west on East Russell Avenue near Hines Street.

The vehicle then ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and a tree then overturned and came to rest upside down on East Russell Avenue.

Investigators believe that speeding and failure to wear a seatbelt were factors in the cause and

severity of this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any criminal charges will be determined when the investigation is over.