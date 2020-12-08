NC woman cited for hosting concert with more than 150 people in attendance, deputies say

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was cited by Wake County deputies for violating COVID-19 restrictions after she organized a concert Sunday near Zebulon that was attended by more than 150 people, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called to the 6200 block of Lula Ridge Drive around 9 p.m. in reference to a noise complaint.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said deputies arrived and found between 150 and 200 people at the location for a concert.

He said that was the second time deputies had come to the home. They were there earlier in the day for a noise complaint, but didn’t find a large group.

The event coordinator was identified as Nanci Morales-Gonzales, Curry said.

Morales-Gonzales didn’t return calls for comment.

She was cited for violating Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 117 – which prohibits any mass gathering of more than 50 people at the same time in a single confined outdoor space.

Curry said Morales-Gonzales didn’t own the property, but that she rented it. The owner wasn’t aware of the concert.

Neighbors called the large party concerning. They said it’s not the first large gathering that’s been held at that location.

CBS 17 found a flyer for another concert at that same address from October.

Neighbors said something more needs to be done.

It appears another concert is planned for this weekend. Tickets are being sold online for $36 plus fees and taxes.

Curry was not aware of the planned upcoming concert. He said the sheriff’s office would be looking into it.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE