NC VA says COVID-19 vaccine lottery leading to rise in vaccinations at clinics

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s only been a few days since people who got their vaccine through the VA and tribal health clinics became eligible for the vaccine lottery.

The Durham VA Healthcare System says turnout at its clinics was down significantly in recent weeks but the lottery news is leading to an uptick in vaccinations, especially at its Greenville clinic.

Leaders there say they expect that trend to continue as more people find out about the drawings.

“We have had some veterans come in and tell us that they’re excited about the lottery, that they’re getting vaccinated and they’re excited to be participating in the lottery,” said Dr. Genevieve Embree, vaccine coordinator for the Durham VA System.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

Veterans looking for the vaccine can walk in at any of the Durham VA’s clinics Monday through Friday.

Click here for more information.