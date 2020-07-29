NC trooper returns to work after seriously injured in head-on crash involving impaired driver

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper has returned to work after being severely injured in a head-on collision last September.

Authorities said Trooper J.G. Barnes is back on full-duty this week after he was struck head-on by an impaired driver on September 15, 2019 in Wilkes County.

“Trooper Barnes has displayed incredible determination and received excellent support from his family, the local community, medical staff and fellow patrol members,” Highway Patrol said.

After multiple surgeries and countless hours of physical therapy, Trooper Barnes is back in uniform and continuing to serve the citizens of North Carolina.