NC trooper hit on I-485 recovering, family friend says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A North Carolina trooper who was struck by a car while investigating a deadly crash on I-485 is recovering, according to an update from a GoFundMe page.

Around 8:30 a.m. on July 4, Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo was investigating a deadly accident that left five people dead when he was struck near the off-ramp to I-485 WT Harris Boulevard.

Lopez-Alcedo was outside of his vehicle and was attempting to shut down traffic when a vehicle struck his patrol car, slamming his patrol car into him. He was rushed to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

“Arturo is getting better and stronger everyday,” the GoFundMe page reads. “He is playing thumb wars with his wife. He is pointing to pictures of his family and identifying who they are. Blowing kisses, counting with his fingers, waving, moving his hands and feet on command. He also was able to march and pivot in place.”

The GoFundMe organizer writes that the trooper has been practicing breathing without the ventilator and working to strengthen his lungs and muscles.

“God is performing miracles everyday!!! He continues to fight for a full recovery,” the page reads.

Lopez-Alcedo has been a state trooper for two years and is assigned to Mecklenburg County.

