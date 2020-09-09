NC trooper busts suspect with 20 gallons of moonshine

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A State Trooper made an interesting find during a traffic stop in Cumberland County Tuesday.

NC Highway Patrol posted on social media saying Trooper C. Oxendine was performing a routine traffic stop for speeding in Cumberland County for speeding.

After investigating and searching the vehicle, Trooper Oxendine found 20 gallons of suspected moonshine and a firearm.

The case was given to Alcohol Law Enforcement for further investigation.

