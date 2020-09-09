CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A State Trooper made an interesting find during a traffic stop in Cumberland County Tuesday.
NC Highway Patrol posted on social media saying Trooper C. Oxendine was performing a routine traffic stop for speeding in Cumberland County for speeding.
After investigating and searching the vehicle, Trooper Oxendine found 20 gallons of suspected moonshine and a firearm.
The case was given to Alcohol Law Enforcement for further investigation.
MORE FROMFOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Black and Blue: Panthers prepare for season opener against Raiders
- Mail-in ballots arrive to voters; everything you need to know before sending back your ballot
- ‘Corridor of Opportunity’: City of Charlotte announces new affordable housing project, retail developments
- Here are the latest Charlotte businesses violating COVID-19 restrictions
- NC trooper busts suspect with 20 gallons of moonshine