HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen has been sentenced in connection to a deadly 2019 shooting.

On May 12, Kalere R. Anderson, 18, of High Point, was sentenced after a jury trial to a minimum of 25 years in prison for first-degree murder and 64-84 months in prison for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. According to the police press release, those sentences will run concurrently.

Anderson was sentenced for the October 9, 2019 shooting and killing of Kobe Manwarren.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Triangle Lake and Hickory Chapel roads. Manwarren, 17, had been shot in the chest and died at the hospital. He was a junior at Ragsdale High School at the time of the shooting.

Another victim, 15 at the time, was shot and had to have his leg amputated as a result of the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, police said they believed a silver four-door sedan drove through the area, and then drove through again, stopping at a stop sign. The suspects fired about 30 rounds before driving off.

Anderson was charged a few days after the shooting.

Police said, “despite being only 15 years of age has had several other contacts with the police department in regard to violent crime in the High Point community since July of 2018.”