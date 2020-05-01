NC tattoo shop owner arrested after reopening with stay-at-home order still in place

An Apex tattoo owner says he was thrown in jail for reopening his business, saying all he wants to do is provide for his family.

“Nobody is helping us,” Matt Myers said.

It’s been four weeks since Myers had to close his tattoo shop in Apex.

“Apex just weighs on you,” he said.

The married, father of three says he’s now struggling to make ends meet.

“I got approved for unemployment yesterday. I’ve seen no money still, seven weeks, we’ve burned through all my savings,”

Under the state’s stay-at-home order, tattoo businesses are considered non-essential. Myers who attended the Reopen NC protests believes something needs to change. He took to Facebook Tuesday, letting people know he planned to re-open his business Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Police say people called them and they reached out to Myers several times, urging him not to. Apex Mayor Jacques Gilbert did as well.

“He has a heart for people, he’s demonstrated that for many years, of me knowing him which is another reason I want to reach back out to him and help him through this.”

Still, Myers re-opened. Police responded. They again told him to close. He refused and was arrested, charged with violation of emergency prohibitions and restrictions.

“You’re spreading this virus. What would you say to that? My intent by opening up. I was never actually attending on tattooing anyone. It was in protest,”

The mayor says he understands the position Myers and other small business owners find themselves in, and he’s looking to the future.

“See how we can move forward and get more of those businesses open in a safe, strategic manner,” Myers said.

The shop owner faces 60 days behind bars and a $1,000 fine if he’s found guilty.