NC task force set to make criminal justice reform recommendations next week

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46) – A state task force, convened in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd, is set to release a long list of criminal justice reform recommendations next week.

“We want there to be greater transparency,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, who helped lead the group, along with North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls.

The final full meeting for the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice took place virtually on Tuesday. The board coalition of two dozen members – law enforcement, judges, advocates – was put together by Gov. Cooper to examine racial inequality in the justice system.

The group is putting together a list of more than 100 recommendations and reforms aimed at addressing police accountability, transparency and racial inequality in law enforcement and the courts.

Among the issues the task force is looking at:

How police officers are recruited and trained

The impact of bail on the poor

Implementing implicit bias training

Ensuring diverse jury pools

Decriminalizing marijuana

Mandating police body and dash cam videos.

“That helps both the officer and the citizen,” said Stein. “Having that camera recording protects officers from citizens abusing them and it protects citizens from officers exceeding their authority.”

Last year, CMPD released body cam video after an officer shot and killed Danquirs Franklin. The shooting was determined to be justified and no charges were filed against the officer. But the video was only released after local media petitioned the court to get it.

In North Carolina, body camera video can only be released if a judge signs off and determines there is compelling public interest.

The task force wants video taken during use of force cases to automatically be made public within 45 days unless it is a key part of a criminal investigation.

A full list of recommendations will included in a final report that will be sent to the governor.

It is set to be released on Dec. 15.

