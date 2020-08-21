NC students report seeing violent, pornographic images when logging into virtual classes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Just three days into the school year, some students say they’ve been seeing images of graphic violence and even pornography when they log on to virtual classes.

One parent says her tenth-grade daughter logged on for a Spanish class in Lee County and found violent, racist and pornographic content.

The district confirms a non-student account gained access and showed the content to students. It was immediately reported to administrators and the school resource officer.

On Thursday, FOX 46 spoke with a cyber-security expert about the risks and what parents can do to protect their children online.

“We recommend your devices have a good antivirus and your accounts are multi factored to get access and make sure the connection is there and that’s technological the other part is good parent due diligence the other is making sure your kids are in class and not out on the internet in places they shouldn’t be going,” Terrence McGraw, President of PCmatic Federal Software.

He also says to keep private information about you and your kids off social media. He adds if school systems provide the devices, they have obligations to ensure they’re giving students the tools to protect the environment they’re working in.

