NC State trooper struck on I-485 making progress, headed to Atlanta for further treatment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The NC State trooper who was struck by a car while investigating a crash on I-485 is on the mend and making good improvement, Highway Patrol says.

“I am extremely pleased to announce our beloved member, Trooper Adolfo A. Lopez-Alcedo (H-545), has been safely relocated to the Shephard Center in Atlanta, GA to continue his path to recovery. As you know, Adolfo has faced the unspeakable after being struck by a vehicle on July 4th which resulted in multiple serious injuries,” Highway Patrol wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

Trooper Lopez has been receiving care at Atrium Health since his accident in July. He was seriously injured around 8:30 a.m. on July 4, Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo was investigating a deadly accident that left five people dead when he was struck near the off-ramp to I-485 WT Harris Boulevard.

“During this time, he has demonstrated unparalleled strength, proving his determination to regain his health.”

On Friday, Lopez was taken from Atrium to Shephard Center in Atlanta for further treatment.

Several members of State Highway Patrol and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police escorted Trooper Lopez to his flight. He was then met at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Georgia by members from the Georgia State Patrol.

“While we celebrate this next phase of recovery, I encourage each of you to keep Adolfo, his wife Jennifer, and the entire Lopez-Alcedo family in your thoughts and prayers. We must never cease in supporting Adolfo as he will forever be a member of the Patrol family.”