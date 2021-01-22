NC speeds up with mass vaccination sites, now ranking 10th in the country

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- After once being one of the slowest states in the country to rollout the COVID-19 vaccine, North Carolina is now one of the fastest.

As of Friday, 573,130 vaccines have been distributed. According to Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, that makes North Carolina the 10th best in the country.

“Over the past two weeks, nearly three times the number of vaccines were given than in the prior two weeks,” said Cohen.

The CDC’s tracking website shows fewer vaccines have been distributed. Cohen says the NCDHHS is working with CDC to fix those numbers.

The quick turnaround for the state can be attributed to increased vaccinations, like the mass vaccination sites at the Charlotte Motor Speedway or the Gastonia Farmers Market. But the state is also offering new guidance to hospitals and local health departments with regards to their vaccine storage.

“Our goal is to make sure we are using up all the vaccine that is coming to our state before the next shipment comes,” Cohen said.

“While other states have adopted strategies to focus on high population areas, we sought to build capacity everywhere.”

One example is Atrium Health’s Community Immunity For All campaign. The campaign focuses on underserved communities that may have barriers to getting a vaccine.

On Thursday, nearly 300 people got a vaccine at First Baptist Church West off of Beatties Ford Road.

“We know that underserved communities that may have internet issues, we need to be proactive to make sure that they don’t have those barriers,” said Kinneil Coltman, Chief Community and Social Impact Officer at Atrium.

Coltman says the Thursday vaccination event was so successful that they had to bring in additional vaccines.

Even with the increased speed, Cohen says it’ll still be several months before everyone can get a shot.