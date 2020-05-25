NC sheriff’s office mourning loss of deputy, wife

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 8) — A deputy in Macon County and his wife were killed in an accident in Georgia on Saturday afternoon, according to a Macon County Sheriff’s Office statement.

The sheriff’s office is calling for prayers for deputy David Head and his wife Dawn.

Out of respect for the couple and those who the loss has affected, deputies are choosing to limit the release of details related to the accident.

The MCSO said they will release the funeral arrangements when they are available.

A post on Sunday indicated the Heads left behind children with the office promising they would be there to support them.

The office also said support from the community has been pouring in from callers and others sharing messages.