NC sheriff expresses disgust over the actions that led to George Floyd’s death

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – In a Facebook post early Thursday evening, Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram took a stand against the actions of the police officers involved in restraining George Floyd.

He ended the post with a message of sympathy for the family and friends of George Floyd, the Minneapolis Police Department and the entire Minneapolis community.

Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired for involvement in the death of the 46-year-old black man and violent riots continue in Minneapolis.

