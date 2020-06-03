NC Senator Jeff Jackson working to make voting safe, convenient this November

NC Senator Jeff Jackson is working to make sure it’s safe and convenient for you to vote this November.

“We have to assume the worst, ” says NC Sen. Jeff Jackson (37) in Mecklenburg County. “We have to assume that we are in the middle of a surge because voting is so important that you have to make sure no matter what the circumstances people can do it safely.”

Sen. Jackson says one of the steps that he believes lawmakers will take is to make it easier to request an absentee ballot like many other states do. “We should also look at paying poll workers more because they’re going to be harder to hire, people aren’t going to want to be poll workers for obvious reasons so paying them minimum wage that’s not going to cut it.”

Sen. Jackson is also calling for North Carolina to make election day on November 3 and state holiday that would allow for more to people to get to vote as they wouldn’t miss voting due to work.