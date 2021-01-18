NC Sen. Tillis won’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration due to recent foot surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R) announced that he will be unable to attend Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration on Wednesday due to recovery of a recent foot surgery.

“Today, I informed the incoming Biden administration that I regrettably won’t be able to attend President-elect Biden’s inauguration because of my recovery from a recent foot surgery,” Tillis said in a statement. “Our nation faces many unprecedented challenges, and I look forward to finding common ground with President Biden on areas where we may agree, and vigorously—but always respectfully—opposing policies where we do not.”

Tillis did not object to Biden’s election certification on Jan. 6 despite a handful of other republican senators and congress members doing so.

“I was proud to support President Trump’s agenda and campaign with him, and I am deeply disappointed he was not re-elected despite his success in creating jobs, cutting taxes, securing a conservative judiciary, reforming the VA, and rebuilding our military,” Tillis said earlier this month. “Although I certainly wish the results were different, Congress cannot change them without inflicting irreparable damage to our Constitutional Republic. I will not oppose the certification of the Electoral College votes, and I will not embolden politicians in the future to appoint our presidents instead of having the American people duly elect them.”