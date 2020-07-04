NC sees longer wait times for COVID-19 test results due to shortage of chemical reagent

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As North Carolina pushes for more people to get tested for COVID-19, it’s taking up to a week for some of them to get their results back.

State leaders say it’s time for the federal government to step in.

Warren Berman is one of many looking for answers. He got a COVID-19 test Friday, but is expecting to wait several days for the result.

“It would be nice to have a quicker turnaround time. I think this is definitely the most important thing we have going on right now,” Berman said.

He made his appointment through CVS. When you go to their website, they tell you it could take five to seven days to process the test.

NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Doctor Mandy Cohen says this is getting more common. It used to be one to two days.

“That’s not good. We need to really close that gap, and that’s one thing that North Carolina, we can’t solve that problem from the state level. We need federal assistance. We need assistance with the supply chain,” Cohen said.

She says the problem is with the supply of the chemical reagent used to determine if a sample is positive.

Hospital systems that do those tests are even scaling back to try to conserve their supply of the reagent.

“If they even run out, then they’re using our bigger commercial labs which further delays everyone getting test results back. That’s a real problem,” Cohen said.

Quest Diagnostics, which has done almost six million diagnostic COVID-19 tests says demand is surging. States including North Carolina have encouraged more people without symptoms to get tested, especially after recent protests.

The state is also in the process of testing every employee and resident in nursing homes where about half of the deaths due to COVID-19 have happened.

Warren says the pharmacist told him his wait could be closer to three to five days. He’ll keep wearing his mask and stay at home as much as possible.

“You do want to know if you have it, but all we can do is just hurry up and wait,” he said.