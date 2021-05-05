NC seeing drop in vaccination numbers, health officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The number of people receiving their COVID-19 shots has sunk significantly.

According to numbers from the CDC, on Tuesday, fewer than 250,000 people received a vaccine. That’s the lowest number in more than four months.

Compare that to a month ago when more than four million vaccines were given out in a single day.

“The supply is outpacing the demand,” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director.

Political leaders have set lofty goals for vaccines by the summer. President Biden wants to see 70 percent of adults with at least one shot by July 4.

Governor Roy Cooper says he’ll lift the mask mandate once two-thirds of adults in North Carolina have at least one shot.

“I know we all want that,” said Dr. Many Cohen, North Carolina’s Health and Human Services Secretary.

But getting to those goals could take months if the current trends hold. That has some health officials getting away from the goal of herd immunity.

“No one really knows what herd immunity is. It’s a new term that’s been thrown around a lot. But there’s not good science on what that is,” Harris said.

Statistics show younger people and people of color are the least likely to roll up their arms. Some of that, according to Harris, is due to hesitancy. But the lack of accessibility is a problem for others.

Mecklenburg County announced this week they teamed up with the grassroots organizations Action NC. A member of the organization hopes to start canvassing neighborhoods with low vaccination rates by the end of the week.

“The emphasis is getting as many people vaccinated as possible,” Harris said. “The more people who get vaccinated the less of a chance to spread the virus.”