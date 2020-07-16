NC schools make plans for fall classes following Cooper’s decision

Iredell-Statesville schools decided that will be doing both in-person and remote learning for students this fall. School leaders say they’ve already got a plan in place and parents and students are mostly in favor of that, but are somewhat concerned.

“My kindergartener also has a speech impediment so not being able to see a mouth move is not going to help him learn how to use his words correctly but i also fully understand wearing the mask,” Beth Matisko said.

Matisko’s son is about to start kindergarten and her daughter will be in middle school. She’s happy with Iredell-Statesville School’s decision to do a combination of in-person and remote learning this fall because of the pandemic.

“I’m a parent that doesn’t approve of sending my kids back to school yet. I very much like having them home, but I do like that my kindergartener will get that school interaction.”

Schools will operate at half capacity, all students kindergarten through 12th grade will have to wear cloth masks, and students and staff will have temperature checks.

Union County is recommending a four-day weekly rotation model with students reporting to school on assigned days and working remotely on the other days.

Cabarrus County currently has its virtual academy application window open if parents want to sign up for remote learning.

“Me personally, I’m better with the online portion because I’ve learned that it’s a lot less pressure,” Sarah Nortz told FOX 46.

Nortz is a rising junior at Statesville High School who likes online learning.

“I still like to talk to teachers so the remote learning is very good for me because I can still interact with my teachers separately.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said parents and students will have the option to do remote learning if families feel that is the safer choice for them.