NC schools continue to reverse optional mask policies with Delta spreading

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With the first day of school less than a week away, two of the largest school districts in the area reversed their mask mandates.

Monday night, both the Cabarrus and Gaston County School Boards voted to make masks mandatory.

Previously, both boards had voted to have masks optional for students and staff.

But a new state policy may be forcing the hands of school board members.

New state guidelines say that if there is universal masking and a student tests positive for COVID-19, then only that particular student will have to quarantine.

“If you have children in the school, based on choice, are not masked and they test positive, then anyone within 6 feet of them, regardless if they have a mask on or not will be sent home for 14 days,” said Steve Eaton, the Gaston County Public Health Director. “Which could potentially happen several times during the school year.”

Mask policies have been the most controversial topic for local school boards this summer.

Earlier this summer, both the Mooresville Graded School District and Union Academy Charter reversed their original mask policies after a COVID outbreak caused widespread quarantines.

School board members expressed their desire to keep kids in school.

“We’re all here to keep kids in school and if I don’t tell kids to put a mask on, then we’re sending kids home,” said Cabarrus County School Board member Rob Walter.

The Cabarrus County board said it would revisit the policy next month.