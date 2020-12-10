NC, SC prepare for first shipment of COVID vaccines; hundreds of thousands expected by end of year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- South Carolina is not getting more COVID-19 vaccine than North Carolina, despite comments from the South Carolina governor Wednesday, which seemed to indicate that.

“We will soon have the tool we’ve been waiting for to help us defeat this virus and get back in control of our lives and back to the people and places we love,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, NC DHHS Secretary.

COVID-19 vaccine could be on the way to North Carolina in the next few days, according to North Carolina’s top health official.

South Carolina is also preparing for its first wave.

“I want to caution everyone: This will not be a fast process. I want to caution everyone: this will be a slow process all over the country,” said SC Governor Henry McMaster.

McMaster said Wednesday during his news conference that South Carolina estimates it will get between 200,000 and 300,000 doses in the first shipment, but FOX 46 has now learned that estimate is actually the allotment expected through the entire rest of the year 2020.

North Carolina is not estimating beyond its first shipment, which is expected to be around 85,000 doses.

“The federal government is in charge of that allocation, so as far as we are aware, the allocation is strictly based on population, so it does not have any adjustment factor for the severity of COVID in your state, it is strictly based on population,” said Dr. Cohen.

North Carolina is estimating it will get between 400,000 to 600,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2020, according to the state pharmacist, so that is about double what South Carolina is expecting, which matches up with the states’ populations.

