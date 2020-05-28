NC Republican Party says they’re moving forward with plans for RNC



The North Carolina Republican Party says they are moving forward with plans for a convention in charlotte, though they say they are not sure yet if it will look like packed house like president trump wants.

Could it happen? Would it happen? Should it happen?

The questions surrounding the RNC in Charlotte have been on that has been looked at a lot over the last few days, but, ask the state Republican Party those questions and their answer to all of them is a resounding ‘yes’.

“We are firmly committed to moving forward with a convention in Charlotte,” NC Republican Party Chair Michael Whatley said.

Whatley is one of several people in a unique position right now. The City of Charlotte, the Republican National Committee and the state Republican Party are all in the middle as a war of words.

“There is a lot of jockeying back and forth publicly in terms of the assurances and the convention team want, but there is no question that they are going to go with state regulations,” Whatley said.

The City of Charlotte has stayed silent since president trump gave Governor Cooper a week to decide whether the RNC would happen in the Queen City in full, but we have heard from others who are ok with the convention being pulled.

While the Governor says he is going by the data and science in making a decision on the RNC, Whatley says Charlotte is their city and no matter what decision is ultimately made, he believes charlotte will be involved, it’s just a matter now of how.

“Our commitment is to go ahead until and unless the governor tells us that we can’t,” Whatley said.